HUAWEI nova 13 Series are an accessory in their own right and come with some impressive features for creators

Smartphones aren’t just a piece of tech to be hidden away from sight. They’re an extension of our style — and our outfits. With designs becoming increasingly more fashioned-focussed, you don’t even need to invest in a fancy cover for a stylish smartphone.

The new HUAWEI nova 13 Series is a perfect example of this, blending impressive features with a stylish plaid-textured design that’s made to be seen. Classic plaid is a trend year after year in both the fashion and interior worlds, evoking feelings of warmth and tradition. The nova 13 Series offers an updated take on the plaid trend, with a light green colourway as the flagship shade and a shimmering effect on the phone that means the pattern shifts under different lights.

There are two models to choose from: the original HUAWEI nova 13 and the HUAWEI nova 13 Pro. The Pro is slightly bigger, but both models have exceptional camera functions and handy AI features. More than just an attractive accessory, here’s everything you need to know about the fashion-forward nova 13 Series, from its stylish appearance to its cutting-edge camera.

The nova 13 Series: key functions

Three stylish colourways

The nova 13 in Loden Green (Image credit: Huawei)

The phone is available in three colour ways. The flagship shade is Loden Green, a soft and earthy tone inspired by Loden wool’s natural softness. The nova 13 Series also comes in soft white, inspired by swan feathers, and sophisticated black. Loden Green, the phone's signature shade, is a unique choice that moves away from monochrome and grey shades we often see in tech, representing a free-spirited approach.

The nova 13 Series also boast the impressive ‘Super Star Orbit Ring’, which conceals the phone's camera module for a more balanced look.

XD Portrait Engine: More beautiful photographs

Shot on the Huawei nova 13 (Image credit: Huawei)

The HUAWEI nova 13 Pro really come into their own when it comes to photography. The Multifocal Photography on both the front and rear cameras offers a range of different effects, while the three enhanced portrait styles of the XD Portrait Engine —Natural, Delicate and Stylish, make it easier to edit photos to a professional-looking level. Variable aperture also

The nova 13 Series' XD Portrait Engine allows users to create stunning imagery by making the most of every shot. The technology has been enhanced in five core aspects — shape, texture, glow, colour, and blur — the new XD Portrait Engine focuses on enriching images to their full potential.

Three modes apply to different scenarios:

For portraits : F1.4 (Portrait); the wide F1.4 aperture setting

This mode automatically separates foreground details while naturally blurring the background for a better focus on the subject to create sharp and eye-catching subjects or dreamy landscape scenes.

: F1.4 (Portrait); the wide F1.4 aperture setting This mode automatically separates foreground details while naturally blurring the background for a better focus on the subject to create sharp and eye-catching subjects or dreamy landscape scenes. For action shots and landscapes: F2.0 (Pet and Landscape)

This mode balances exposure and shutter speed — so it’s perfect for action shots, whether that’s the sun dipping behind a mountain, a dog rummaging around in the autumn leaves, or friends toasting a special occasion.

F2.0 (Pet and Landscape) This mode balances exposure and shutter speed — so it’s perfect for action shots, whether that’s the sun dipping behind a mountain, a dog rummaging around in the autumn leaves, or friends toasting a special occasion. For group shots or panoramic landscapes: F4.0 (Group and Starburst)

The F4.0 mode expands the depth of field significantly, ensuring that everyone gets a spotlight in the camera during a large group photo. It’s also a great one for sweeping landscape shots.

AI Best Expression

(Image credit: nova 13)

There’s nothing more frustrating than a set of group photos where at least one person is blurred or not looking at the camera. AI Best Expression solves this dilemma and allows for more streamlined group shots.

Using AI technology, it filters out the best expressions from burst shots and creates the best image. You can even alter your mood and expression with this pioneering new tech…