Prince Harry recalled how his brother "didn't really want to know him" at Eton

Prince Harry has made non-stop headlines this month, from his and Meghan's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, to his highly-anticipated memoir Spare, set for release on Tuesday.

Ahead of the memoir's UK release, Prince Harry sat down with ITV's Tom Bradby, going into depth about his relationship with the royal family before, during and since his step away from royal life.

The most talked-about element of the memoir and subsequent interview has undoubtedly been Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William, with the brothers surrounded by rumours of feuds and fallouts.

While speaking to Bradby about how his relationship with Prince William has changed over time, Harry opened up about the "older/ younger sibling rivalry", explaining that it is "only now becoming real to [him]".

"After our mother died we were on different paths," Harry explained of his relationship with William, going on to recall the shift when he joined his brother at Eton.

"He didn't really want to know me," Harry recalled. "He didn't want anything to do with me." Harry added: "That hurt at the time".

He went on to explain however that he is understanding it more watching his own children Archie and Lili, with their age gap being the same as William and Harry's.

"I get how annoying the younger sibling can be to the older sibling," he explained.

Prince Harry's interview with Tom Bradby is available to watch in full on ITV.

We will continue to update this story.