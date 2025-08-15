The Only Way Harry and William’s Rift Will Be Mended, According to Experts

Prince Harry's relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors continues to make headlines, with tensions between the two parties widely acknowledged.

The alleged feud is reported to have preceded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's step down from royal life, and 2020 relocation to California. However, it has seemingly been exacerbated in the years since by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicising their side of the story. First, with their explosive 2021 Oprah interview, and later with Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, and Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

In the years since, Prince William and King Charles are reported to have ceased contact with Prince Harry, with the Duke of Sussex confirming that they were not on speaking terms.

However, in recent months, there are said to have been pushes for peace from both sides, with King Charles moving towards a reconciliation with his youngest son.

According to an insider, via RadarOnline, the monarch is set to attend a "secret peace summit" with Prince Harry, with the pair looking to heal their rift.

"It’s early stages," the source explained. "But both sides are looking at this meeting between reps as a start, a breaking of the ice.

"Right now, the feeling is both Charles and Harry want to move forward to a point where they can at least sit down face-to-face," the source continued.

It has been noted that Prince William is not a part of the peace talks, with multiple sources reporting that the brothers' relationship is beyond repair.

One royal expert opened up about the situation this week however, reporting that there is one way in which the brothers' rift could be mended. This, he alleged, involved the Duke of Sussex initiating an apology, with Prince Harry reportedly needing to take the first steps.

The rift between the brothers is "very profound and very long-lasting," reported royal author Robert Lacey. And in his opinion, a reconciliation can only happen if Prince Harry "makes a move and apologises.”

"Charles knows William won't have anything to do with Harry and won't budge an inch," the source elaborated via RadarOnline about the upcoming "peace summit". However, the source added, "the king would never have made these moves without William's support and understanding."

We will continue to update this story.