The Prince of Wales has opened up about royal life in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The late monarch passed away in September 2022, and the royal family has largely refrained from discussing the loss publicly. However, Prince William has now candidly spoken about "missing" his grandmother in a new interview with actor Eugene Levy.

The Schitt's Creek star spoke to Prince William during an episode of The Reluctant Traveller, as the royal took him for a walk around the grounds of Windsor Castle. They spoke about the emotional importance that the castle holds for William, the memories it holds for him, and the loss of his grandfather, Prince Philip, just eighteen months before Queen Elizabeth.

When Levy asked William if he misses his grandmother, he replied: "I do actually, yeah, I do miss my grandmother, and my grandfather. It's been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of, you think about them not being here any more, and particularly being in Windsor - for me Windsor is her."

Discussing the late monarch's love of Windsor, William also added: "She loved it here, she spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I'm doing it in the way she'd want you to see it. She had her horses here as well - as you can imagine that was a big deal for her - so that's why she loved it here."

During the episode, William also opened up about the challenges he faced last year as both his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, were diagnosed with cancer at the start of 2024. He told the actor: "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had. Life is said to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

The Reluctant Traveller episode featuring Prince William will air on Friday 3rd October on Apple TV+.

