Prince William and Princess Kate’s New Neighbours Have Shared Their Thoughts on the Royal Move

The Wales family's upcoming house move continues to make headlines, with Prince William and Princess Kate confirming their decision to relocate from their beloved Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.

The royal couple has lived in the four-bedroom property with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since 2022. But with a need for more space, the family of five will now be relocating to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The Grade II-listed Georgian-style estate, which would reportedly be worth £16 million on the open market, is 328 years old, featuring eight bedrooms, marble fireplaces and Venetian windows. Not to mention, a paddock, a tennis court and a lake - set in 4,800 acres of Windsor Great Park.

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter," a source explained to The Sun following the news of their relocation. "An opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind. This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home."

With the Wales family expected to be moving in before Christmas, their soon-to-be neighbours have spoken out, expressing their excitement at welcoming the royals into the community.

"I'm happy for them," one resident named Jean Reeve reportedly explained, via The Manchester Evening News. "I welcome them. But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family.

"It's a less private spot than their previous home," she added. "They have young children after all. They deserve privacy."

"I'm really happy about it - they're my favourite royals," two other soon-to-be neighbours, Rose and Norman Noyce, reportedly added via the publication. "I think they're wonderful people and will make a great King and Queen. I just hope they don't mind living near us."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.