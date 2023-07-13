William and Kate have to follow some strict rules when it comes to Adelaide Cottage
The couple moved into the property last August
The royals definitely aren't strangers to following rules. Members of the monarchy are expected to follow traditions, guidelines and protocols every single day. There's a specific royal etiquette when it comes to how royal woman should walk down stairs, and when the late Queen was the sovereign she had a very important dinner rule for guests.
While the Prince and Princess of Wales have often ripped up the royal rule book, be it with their reluctance to travel separately or Kate's decision to go against traditional parenting techniques that were historically used within the Palace.
And it seems that when it comes to their home, they must also follow some very specific rules.
William and Kate moved to Adelaide Cottage, which sits on the Windsor Estate, after leaving their London home behind late last summer. The couple were rumoured to be leaving the capital for some time, and revealed that they would be relocating to the new property with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also moving schools.
Although they have kept their former home, an apartment inside Kensington Palace, as their London base, they have permanently left the city in favour for the more rural Windsor spot.
Adelaide Cottage, which was built in 1831, boasts five reception rooms and three main bedrooms, as well as dressing rooms, nurseries and staff quarters.
But according to Hello!, their Grade II-listed home must take certain planning rules and regulations into consideration.
It reports that Historic England notes that 'a building is listed when it is of special architectural or historic interest considered to be of national importance and therefore worth protecting', and consequently the couple would have to get permission to make any major changes.
The Wales' are expected to head to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, at some point over the summer holidays.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The actual cost of Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse will make you lightheaded
Gulp.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift just cast her ex boyfriend to star in her music video and we're obsessed
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Four women have accused Andrew Tate of abuse. Here they tell Marie Claire UK why they are raising funds to bring him to justice
By Patsy Stevenson
-
Princess Diana turned to Prince William for support during "marital problems," royal expert claims
"He would famously pass her tissues and a note under the bathroom door to try to comfort her."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton is considered 'the face' of the royal family, according to insider
"Because that has happened before, and they didn’t want a repeat of Diana."
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Why William and Kate can't help but break royal protocol when it comes to being 'romantic' in public
"William seems to be unable to avoid breaking what often seems to be his own rules."
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Sarah Ferguson says her cancer diagnosis was "scary" for daughters Beatrice and Eugenie
She shared some inspiring words
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate's brother James is expecting his first child with wife Alizée
Congratulations!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle will "prove the haters wrong" with next career move, source says
She's not letting them get her down
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate is 'subversively modifying' the monarchy to protect George, Charlotte and Louis
She want to 'control it in such a way that they will not be damaged by it'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate shocks royal fans with this controversial remark at a royal engagement
What do you think of this?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde