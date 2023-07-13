William and Kate have to follow some strict rules when it comes to Adelaide Cottage

The royals definitely aren't strangers to following rules. Members of the monarchy are expected to follow traditions, guidelines and protocols every single day. There's a specific royal etiquette when it comes to how royal woman should walk down stairs, and when the late Queen was the sovereign she had a very important dinner rule for guests.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales have often ripped up the royal rule book, be it with their reluctance to travel separately or Kate's decision to go against traditional parenting techniques that were historically used within the Palace.

And it seems that when it comes to their home, they must also follow some very specific rules.

William and Kate moved to Adelaide Cottage, which sits on the Windsor Estate, after leaving their London home behind late last summer. The couple were rumoured to be leaving the capital for some time, and revealed that they would be relocating to the new property with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also moving schools.

Although they have kept their former home, an apartment inside Kensington Palace, as their London base, they have permanently left the city in favour for the more rural Windsor spot.

Adelaide Cottage, which was built in 1831, boasts five reception rooms and three main bedrooms, as well as dressing rooms, nurseries and staff quarters.

But according to Hello!, their Grade II-listed home must take certain planning rules and regulations into consideration.

It reports that Historic England notes that 'a building is listed when it is of special architectural or historic interest considered to be of national importance and therefore worth protecting', and consequently the couple would have to get permission to make any major changes.

The Wales' are expected to head to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, at some point over the summer holidays.