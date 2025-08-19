Sweet Details of Prince Harry and Princess Kate’s Former Friendship Have Surfaced

Prince Harry's fractured relationships with the royal family have been widely documented in recent years, particularly since the Duke of Sussex relocated to the US with his family. In his memoir, Spare, Harry discussed the breakdown of his bond with Prince William and in a recent interview with the BBC he claimed that King Charles "won't speak" to him - although the monarch recently employed his aides to engage in "peace talks".

Now, a former Palace butler is opening up about Harry's former friendship with Princess Kate. He was famously close to the Princess of Wales; the pair reportedly shared funny Christmas gifts and Kate was "in tears" at the news of his departure from royal life. In fact, earlier this year, it was reported that the Princess has devised a plan to reunite her husband and brother-in-law.

In his new book, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, former butler Grant Harrold has shared details about Harry and Kate's close bond. In an excerpt shared by The Telegraph, he writes: "[William and Kate] involved him [Harry]. He used to go out with Kate. William would be away, and Kate and Harry would be off doing stuff together."

According to Harrold, Harry and Kate would spend time together shopping or at the pub. He added: "I think when people say, 'Oh he was left out' he really wasn't, but also, he was with Chelsy. Chelsy was always around, and Chelsy and Kate got on really well."

Before he started dating Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was in a relationship with Chelsy Davy for six years, with the former couple parting ways in 2010. However, the pair remained friends and Chelsy a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service is set for release on 28th August 2025.