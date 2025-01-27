Princess Kate has a plan to resolve William and Harry’s feud in person

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is known to be complicated, particularly coming under strain in recent years. And following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' departure from senior royal life and relocation to California, the two brothers have reportedly stopped speaking.

Now, after four years of feuding, there are said to be efforts towards a reconciliation from both sides, with Princess Kate in particular reportedly pushing for peace.

"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch," a source reportedly explained to Closer. "And going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring...There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s Kate."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, with Princess Kate returning to duty following her cancer recovery, this is said to be at the front of her mind, with the mother of three reportedly hoping to reunite the two brothers in person.

And with the Prince and Princess of Wales potentially visiting the US for a royal trip later this year, Kate is reportedly hoping to meet with Harry, and ease tensions between the brothers.

"One of Kate's top goals for 2025 is to find a way to mend fences between William and Harry so that is front and centre on her mind whenever there's talk about going to America," a source recently explained to the Mirror US.

"Kate sees it as a rare chance to meet up with Harry," a separate source added via Closer Magazine, explaining that she "feels like it would be a great step towards making peace."

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," another source told Star magazine, via the Mirror last year. “She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

We will continue to update this story.