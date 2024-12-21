Princess Kate will reportedly extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this Christmas

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has long been strained. And since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal roles and relocated to Montecito, California, the two brothers have reportedly stopped contact.

Now, after four years of feuding, there are said to be efforts towards a reconciliation from both sides, with Princess Kate in particular reported to be pushing for peace.

This is said to be especially true at Christmas, with former royal butler Grant Harrold explaining to GB News that he believes Princess Kate will reunite the family.

"I believe that Catherine will reach out to Harry and Meghan and wish them a Happy Christmas, and I think Harry and Meghan themselves will possibly reach out," Harrold explained in the recent interview. "The thing about Christmas is that it’s all about goodwill to others, letting bygones be bygones, forgetting the past, moving into the New Year."

He continued: "So if there's any point in the year that the families are going to communicate or touch base, it’s going to be over Christmas - there's something magical about Christmas that gets families back together."

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," a source recently told Star magazine, via the Mirror. “She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch," another source explained to Closer. "And going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring...There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s Kate."

