One surprising royal family member is reported to be the “peacekeeper” between Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been strained for years now, with the brothers reported to “not be on speaking terms”.

The rumoured fallout returned to headlines this week, amid reports that Prince William was “spitting mad” over Prince Harry’s recent interview, and the comments made about their mother Princess Diana.

It has now been reported that members of the fold are trying to reconcile the two brothers behind Palace doors, with one surprising family member dubbed the “peacekeeper”.

According to royal experts, it is Princess Beatrice that royals are depending on to keep the peace between her cousins, with the 36-year-old known to be close to Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as King Charles.

“Beatrice could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William, and Charles,” Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles, explained to the Express. “She would be someone to initiate peace in the family. She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the King, and they trust her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation,” Harrold continued. “It would be her out of anyone else, but she wouldn’t want to be too involved. She would try to be careful."

“Beatrice was very close to the late Queen - they had a strong bond, which was respected by the Royals,” Harrold continued, opening up about the Princess’ relationship with the rest of the family. “She’s also close to her uncle, King Charles, and cousins, William and Harry. She gets on well with all the family and is known for being approachable and trustworthy."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while Princess Beatrice has been named the family’s “peacemaker”, she’s not alone, with reports that the Princess of Wales is also keen to mend the two brothers’ relationship.

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," a source recently told Star magazine, via the Mirror. “She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

We will continue to update this story.