Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be invited to spend Christmas with the royal family this year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2024. And with Prince Harry named "the most talented royal family member" and Meghan Markle launching her new Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, they have been making non-stop headlines.

It was their relationship with the royal family that made news this week, with reports of recent movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors. And with the festivities in sight, it was thought that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be in store for a royal Christmas.

However, according to royal commentators, that will not be the case this year, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unlikely to get an invitation.

The Mountbatten-Windsors have endured a turbulent year, with both King Charles and the Princess of Wales diagnosed with cancer. And amid both of their ongoing recoveries, it is thought that the annual Christmas celebrations in Sandringham will be more relaxed and intimate this year.

In the spirit of keeping the festive period stress-free, it is therefore unlikely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would attend, particularly given their strained relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"The idea of them spending Christmas with the Royal Family is rather terrifying," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained to the Express. "Not everyone is lucky enough to relax during the festive season, and if the Sussexes were there no one could.

"The memories [of royal Christmases] they have shared on a couple of occasions appear to have been fond," Fitzwilliams continued of the Sussexes. "Unfortunately these are not the only memories they have shared of the Royal Family, and the only sensible thing whilst a rift exists, and it is huge, is not to ask them, which is what has happened this year and what is likely to happen in the foreseeable future."

Well, that's that.