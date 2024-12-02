Princess Kate released an emotional Christmas letter about the importance of love
The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2024, returning to duty following her cancer diagnosis and recovery earlier this year.
And now having completed her chemotherapy treatment, the 42-year-old mother of three is expected to be increasing her public-facing duties.
Her next public appearance is set to take place this week, and it's a major one, with Princess Kate returning to host her annual carol service, 'Together at Christmas', on Friday 6 December.
This year will mark the Princess of Wales' fourth 'Together at Christmas' concert, with Kensington Palace revealing that the 2024 service has a personal theme - "the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.
"This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need - individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive," read the official statement.
This week, the royal family dropped another detail ahead of the carol service, revealing the Princess of Wales' emotional letter about the importance of love. And in a sweet gesture, they confirmed that letters would be given to the 1,600 guests in attendance.
"A special letter, reflecting on the importance of love, empathy and how much we need one another in the most difficult times," captioned a series of photographs of the personal letter, signed off simply as "Catherine".
"This will be given to each of the guests at the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey and the fifteen Community Carol Services across the country, thanking those attending for all they do for others."
The service will be held at Westminster Abbey, London, on Friday 6 December, and broadcast to UK viewers on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.
We will continue to update this story.
