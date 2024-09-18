Princess Kate has quietly returned to work less after sharing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment. Earlier this month, on Monday 9th September, the Princess of Wales released a short video offering a health update, six months after her cancer diagnosis was made public.

In the clip, which sees her spending time outdoors with Prince William and their three children, she states: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Now, as per official royal documents, it seems that Kate has quietly returned to work. The Princess reportedly resumed royal duties on Tuesday 17th September when she met with her team at Windsor Castle in order to discuss her ongoing work with early years learning and child development. According to the official record of royal activity, the Court Circular, she held a meeting yesterday afternoon. As per The Telegraph, it read: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle."

Kate's first public appearance since completing cancer treatment has not yet been confirmed, and at a recent event William told the media that his wife still 'has a long way to go' with her recovery. However, it is believed that Princess Kate could be present for the annual Remembrance Day service in early November, an event which the royals regularly attend. It has always been an important day for the Wales', as Kate currently serves as Colonel of the Irish Guards, and William has taken on a number of military roles in the past.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently told OK! that Princess Kate could also make a festive appearance towards the end of the year, explaining: "There are also plans for her to host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which should be a joyous occasion, and I’m sure many senior members of the Royal Family will want to support her."

Kate has not commented on when her first public appearance may be, but during her short video she said: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."