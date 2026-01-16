Why Prince William and Princess Kate Have Hired a ‘Crisis Manager’

The Prince and Princess of Wales have hired a new Communications Manager, that specialises in crisis management.

Lisa Ravenscroft has been described by previous clients as "bulletproof sunshine", working “arm in arm with big names facing their toughest times.”

It has been reported that Ravenscroft has not been hired in a crisis management capacity.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre in 2026. And from their renovation plans for Forest Lodge, to the change to their public roles, the royal couple continues to make headlines.

It is Prince William and Princess Kate’s team that has got the world talking this week, as the royal couple appointed a new communications manager.

And with their new hire, Lisa Ravenscroft, previously specialising in ‘crisis management’, the surprising update has gone viral.

Ravenscroft was formerly a crisis management expert for major companies, working “arm in arm with big names facing their toughest times.”

And described by one previous client as “bulletproof sunshine”, she has reportedly helped leaders on their “worst ever days in the office”, ensuring that they “get past an issue as quickly as possible with minimum dents.”

“It's often front page stuff,” she explained on her LinkedIn page, when recounting her crisis management experience. “From boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks, I'm all about human-led response direct to the audiences which matter.”

The appointment of a crisis manager would certainly make sense given the royal family’s turbulent past few years. And with Prince William being first in line to the throne, the protection of his credibility is certainly a priority for the Mountbatten-Windsors.

However, the internet has been confused as to why such a move was needed, questioning whether another royal drama was incoming.

Reports have since explained Ravenscroft’s hire, alleging that she has not been hired by the royal family for crisis control, and that she will actually be working in a “non-crisis role’.

We will continue to update this story.