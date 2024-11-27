William and Kate's future as King and Queen is causing ‘tension’ with Charles and Camilla

The Prince and Princess of Wales have long been one of the most popular royal couples, and for many years insiders and experts have discussed their future roles as King and Queen. Experts have claimed that Kate 'holds the future of the monarchy in her hands', while others have spoken about how their more relaxed approach to royal life will impact the monarchy as we know it today.

However, in a new report, one royal insider has claimed that the discourse around William and Kate's future roles is 'a sensitive topic' in the Palace and has caused 'occasional tension'. According to a source in a piece for Us Weekly, Charles and Camilla want to enjoy their roles as King and Queen given that they were 73 and 75 years old when they were officially coronated. They also alleged that Camilla is very fond of her role as Queen, and is 'particularly hesitant to pass on her duties to Kate', claiming: "She loves her responsibilities. Her whole life, she has always wanted to be queen, so she doesn’t want to let it go so fast."

The insider claimed that Camilla and Kate have 'always had a tense relationship', and that there has also been a shift in dynamic between the King and his eldest son, too. A second source told the publication: "Charles has wanted to be the monarch for decades. Even though he’s battling cancer, he’s not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader."

Prince William's ascension to the throne has been widely discussed in recent years, with some experts claiming that his success as King will largely depend on how he navigates the estrangement from Prince Harry. The Wales' have offered a number of olive branches to the Duke of Sussex, from surprising birthday wishes to reported phonecalls, with Kate said to be the driving force behind reconciling the royal brothers.

The report also claimed that while William and Charles are 'close', the Prince of Wales is 'like his father, he takes being a success in the royal role very seriously' and they are 'rivals when it comes to work'. However, this was refuted by an additional insider who said that the King 'doesn’t feel sidelined' and is 'more proud than anything'.