King Charles Is Set To Make a Surprisingly ‘Big Change’ to Royal Christmas
The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, particularly as Christmas approaches, with the Mountbatten-Windsors known to pull out all the stops.
Royal Christmases at Sandringham are legendary, with the firm gathering from far and wide to see in the festivities at their Norfolk estate.
And their bizarre traditions during the period are well known, featuring joke gift exchanges on Christmas Eve, a family-wide ban on Monopoly and of course a sit-down feast, with guests reportedly weighed in a time-old tradition to ensure that they have eaten enough.
However, experts have alleged that royal Christmases could be set for a major change, with the location expected to be moved "in the near future".
The new location, Windsor Castle, wouldn't be surprising, with royal Christmases historically taking place there during Queen Elizabeth's reign. However, after an extensive fire in the 1990s, the Christmas meet-ups were moved to Sandringham, something that has since gone on to become tradition.
"After the fire at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family were forced to relocate their Christmas holidays from Windsor to Sandringham," former royal butler Grant Harrold recently explained to GB News in collaboration with OLBG.
"The trip to Norfolk has been a part of their annual diary ever since, but I think The King may make another change and bring Christmas back to Windsor Castle," he added. "The King has already made big changes to the summer holiday plans, showing he’s not afraid to adapt things to make it work better for how the family runs in 2025."
Well, that's that.
We will continue to update this story.
