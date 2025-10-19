Why Prince William and Princess Kate Have Turned Down an Official Role for Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines. And from their upcoming move to Windsor's Forest Lodge, to Prince William's surprisingly candid interview about the monarchy, the royal couple has been front and centre this summer.

It is their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis who undoubtedly get the world talking the most, with the royal trio gradually starting to increase their public duties. And this month, it is the youngest of the three who has created the most news, with seven-year-old Louis offered his first official title.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The offer came after Princess Kate's recent visit to the Scouts' Squirrels program at Windsor's Frogmore Gardens, where she met with UK Scoutmaster Dwayne Fields, as well as members of the initiative. And during the official event, the mother of three revealed Prince Louis' love of conkers.

"We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed – conkers everywhere," the Princess of Wales exclaimed during the visit, even reporting that she and Prince William have been finding them in his toy trucks.

This was then followed by an usual offer from the World Conker Championships, who wrote to the Prince and Princess, offering Prince Louis the official role as their honorary patron.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales: the Biography by Robert Jobson £25.39 at Amazon £26.64 at Amazon £42.24 at Amazon In this Sunday Times bestseller, royal author correspondent Robert Jobson takes a look at the popular royal's journey from university undergraduate to the Princess of Wales.

"He would be the perfect honorary patron for our organisation," a representative for the championships reportedly explained, via the Telegraph. "We would be delighted were his parents to accept our offer."

Unsurprisingly however, Prince William and Princess Kate turned down the opportunity on his behalf, with Prince Louis being just seven years old.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We really appreciate the invitation," a palace spokesperson responded, per the Telegraph. "But currently Prince Louis is ‘conker-trating’ on his studies."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.