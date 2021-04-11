Prince William has cancelled his appearance at tonight’s BAFTA awards following the death of Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend sees the 2021 BAFTA awards, with the celebration of film and television over the past year divided into two shows this weekend.

Last night saw a celebration of film and television, and tonight sees the main award ceremony, hosted this year by Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman.

As President of BAFTA, Prince William was set to make an appearance during the 2021 virtual ceremony, but following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip, his appearance has been cancelled.

‘In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend,’ BAFTA announced in a statement. ‘Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time.’

BAFTA paid a moving tribute to Prince Philip, who previously held the title of President of the organisation, at the start of their Saturday show, with host Clara Amfo announcing:

‘Tonight we want to say on behalf of BAFTA that we are extremely saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on Friday.

‘The Duke was BAFTA’s very first president over 60 years ago, and was the first in a line of royal patronages all the way through to BAFTA’s current president, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge.’

She continued: ‘It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen’s support throughout these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times and to be here today in 2021 celebrating another outstanding year of achievement in film.

‘The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with the royal family.’

The BAFTAs are set to take place tonight at 7pm.