The royal family has confirmed that Prince Philip has died aged 99

Our thoughts are with the royal family.

Buckingham Palace has announced today that Prince Philip has sadly died, aged 99.

Announcing the news via Twitter, a statement from the palace read:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will made in due course.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

Friday, 9 April 2021″

Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital earlier this year as a precaution after feeling unwell.

Releasing a statement to confirm the news at the time, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening. The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.’

A palace source reportedly told the BBC that the Duke of Edinburgh had been feeling unwell for a few days, but stressed that it was not related to coronavirus.

The source added that Prince Philip travelled to the hospital by car and was ‘in good spirits’. The Queen remained at Windsor.

Buckingham Palace later released an update on Prince Philip over the weekend, announcing: ‘Following consultation with his doctor The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week. As we have previously said, the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits.’

No announcements have been made yet about Prince Philip’s funeral, though these will likely come in due course.

