Here’s everything you need to know about past, present and future BAFTA winners

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything to know about this year's BAFTA winners...

BAFTA winners are a rare few, but who exactly are they?

The British Academy Film Awards is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies there is, taking place each year in April and celebrating the previous year in film.

With award season officially underway, the BAFTA 2021 nominations are soon to be announced, with this year’s BAFTA winners announced on April 11 in the star-studded ceremony.

Fingers crossed for the annual appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince William being the Royal President of BAFTA.

But who will be on the BAFTAs red carpet, who is going to be nominated and ultimately, who is going to win? We have all the answers for you here.

And what about past BAFTA winners? Let us talk you through it.

Here’s everything to know about BAFTA winners past and present…

BAFTA winners 2021

The 2021 BAFTA winners have not yet been announced, but we will update this article during the award ceremony on April 11 so make sure to bookmark this page.

BAFTA nominations 2021

The official 2021 BAFTA nominations are set to be announced on Tuesday 9 March 2021, but we do have the official long list (15 per category) that are being considered.

BAFTA nominations longlist 2021

Best film

Another Round

Da 5 Bloods

The Dig

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night In Miami…

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The White Tiger

Leading Actress

Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy

Bukky Bakray Rocks

Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version

Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Morfydd Clark Saint Maud

Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Julia Garner The Assistant

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Sophia Loren The Life Ahead

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Wunmi Mosaku His House

Kate Winslet Ammonite

Alfre Woodard Clemency

Zendaya Malcolm & Marie

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami…

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ralph Fiennes The Dig

Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger

Tom Hanks News of the World

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses

Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods

Mads Mikkelsen Another Round

Gary Oldman Mank

Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah

John David Washington Malcolm & Marie

Steven Yeun Minari

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali Rocks

Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger

Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud

Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah

Jodie Foster The Mauritanian

Ashley Madekwe County Lines

Amanda Seyfried Mank

Saoirse Ronan Ammonite

Yuh-Jung Youn Minari

Helena Zengel News of the World

Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods

Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian

Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses

Alan Kim Minari

Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods

Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Raci Sound of Metal

David Strathairn Nomadland

Stanley Tucci Supernova

Outstanding British Film

Ammonite

Calm With Horses

County Lines

The Courier

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dig

Emma.

The Father

Herself

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Misbehaviour

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Radioactive

Rebecca

Rocks

Saint Maud

Supernova

Who are the biggest BAFTA winners in history?

The late Peter Finch is the actor to have received the most awards with five to his name, shortly followed by Maggie Smith who has received four BAFTA wins. In terms of nominations, Meryl Streep takes the prize, with a whopping 12 to her name.

BAFTA winners 2020

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER



Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Eggerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – WINNER

Best Film

1917 – WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917 – WINNER

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait – WINNER

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama – WINNER

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus – WINNER

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Best Director

1917 – WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Original Screenplay

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – WINNER

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker – WINNER

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Casting

Joker – WINNER

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

Cinematography

1917 – WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66 – WINNER

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Production Design

1917 – WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women – WINNER

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Make-up and Hair

1917

Bombshell – WINNER

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Sound

1917 – WINNER

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects

1917 – WINNER

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

British Short Animation

Granddad Was a Romantic – WINNER

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

British Short Film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER

The Trap

EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

Michael Ward – WINNER

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

Andy Serkis

BAFTA Fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

Who won the most BAFTAs 2020?

The biggest BAFTA winners of 2020 were the 1917 team. Sam Mendes’ World War One film 1917 dominated last year’s ceremony, coming away with seven awards.

As for the 2021 BAFTA winners and nominations, we’re waiting for the Academy to make their announcement.

We will continue to update this story.