Here’s everything you need to know about past, present and future BAFTA winners

BAFTA winners are a rare few, but who exactly are they?
The British Academy Film Awards is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies there is, taking place each year in April and celebrating the previous year in film.
With award season officially underway, the BAFTA 2021 nominations are soon to be announced, with this year’s BAFTA winners announced on April 11 in the star-studded ceremony.
Fingers crossed for the annual appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince William being the Royal President of BAFTA.
But who will be on the BAFTAs red carpet, who is going to be nominated and ultimately, who is going to win? We have all the answers for you here.
And what about past BAFTA winners? Let us talk you through it.
Here’s everything to know about BAFTA winners past and present…
BAFTA winners 2021
The 2021 BAFTA winners have not yet been announced, but we will update this article during the award ceremony on April 11 so make sure to bookmark this page.
BAFTA nominations 2021
The official 2021 BAFTA nominations are set to be announced on Tuesday 9 March 2021, but we do have the official long list (15 per category) that are being considered.
BAFTA nominations longlist 2021
Best film
Another Round
Da 5 Bloods
The Dig
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
Leading Actress
Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy
Bukky Bakray Rocks
Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Morfydd Clark Saint Maud
Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Julia Garner The Assistant
Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
Sophia Loren The Life Ahead
Frances McDormand Nomadland
Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
Wunmi Mosaku His House
Kate Winslet Ammonite
Alfre Woodard Clemency
Zendaya Malcolm & Marie
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami…
Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ralph Fiennes The Dig
Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
Tom Hanks News of the World
Anthony Hopkins The Father
Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses
Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods
Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
Gary Oldman Mank
Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah
John David Washington Malcolm & Marie
Steven Yeun Minari
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali Rocks
Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger
Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman The Father
Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud
Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
Jodie Foster The Mauritanian
Ashley Madekwe County Lines
Amanda Seyfried Mank
Saoirse Ronan Ammonite
Yuh-Jung Youn Minari
Helena Zengel News of the World
Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods
Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman
Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7
Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian
Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
Alan Kim Minari
Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7
Paul Raci Sound of Metal
David Strathairn Nomadland
Stanley Tucci Supernova
Outstanding British Film
Ammonite
Calm With Horses
County Lines
The Courier
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Herself
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Misbehaviour
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
Rocks
Saint Maud
Supernova
Who are the biggest BAFTA winners in history?
The late Peter Finch is the actor to have received the most awards with five to his name, shortly followed by Maggie Smith who has received four BAFTA wins. In terms of nominations, Meryl Streep takes the prize, with a whopping 12 to her name.
BAFTA winners 2020
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER
Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Eggerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – WINNER
Best Film
1917 – WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917 – WINNER
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bait – WINNER
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo
Film Not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Portrait of a Lady On Fire
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama – WINNER
The Great Hack
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus – WINNER
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Best Director
1917 – WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Original Screenplay
Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker – WINNER
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Casting
Joker – WINNER
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
Cinematography
1917 – WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Production Design
1917 – WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women – WINNER
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Make-up and Hair
1917
Bombshell – WINNER
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Sound
1917 – WINNER
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Special Visual Effects
1917 – WINNER
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
British Short Animation
Granddad Was a Romantic – WINNER
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
British Short Film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER
The Trap
EE Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jack Lowden
Michael Ward – WINNER
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Andy Serkis
BAFTA Fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy
Who won the most BAFTAs 2020?
The biggest BAFTA winners of 2020 were the 1917 team. Sam Mendes’ World War One film 1917 dominated last year’s ceremony, coming away with seven awards.
As for the 2021 BAFTA winners and nominations, we’re waiting for the Academy to make their announcement.
