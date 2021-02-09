Trending:

Here’s everything you need to know about past, present and future BAFTA winners

Jenny Proudfoot Jenny Proudfoot
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Here's everything to know about this year's BAFTA winners...

    BAFTA winners are a rare few, but who exactly are they?

    The British Academy Film Awards is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies there is, taking place each year in April and celebrating the previous year in film.

    With award season officially underway, the BAFTA 2021 nominations are soon to be announced, with this year’s BAFTA winners announced on April 11 in the star-studded ceremony.

    Fingers crossed for the annual appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince William being the Royal President of BAFTA.

    BAFTA winners

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the BAFTAs.

    But who will be on the BAFTAs red carpet, who is going to be nominated and ultimately, who is going to win? We have all the answers for you here.

    And what about past BAFTA winners? Let us talk you through it.

    Here’s everything to know about BAFTA winners past and present…

    BAFTA winners 2021

    The 2021 BAFTA winners have not yet been announced, but we will update this article during the award ceremony on April 11 so make sure to bookmark this page.

    BAFTA nominations 2021

    The official 2021 BAFTA nominations are set to be announced on Tuesday 9 March 2021, but we do have the official long list (15 per category) that are being considered.

    BAFTA nominations longlist 2021

    Best film

    Another Round
    Da 5 Bloods
    The Dig
    The Father
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Mank
    The Mauritanian
    News of the World
    Nomadland
    One Night In Miami…
    Promising Young Woman
    Soul
    Sound of Metal
    The Trial of the Chicago 7
    The White Tiger

    Leading Actress

    Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy
    Bukky Bakray Rocks
    Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
    Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things
    Morfydd Clark Saint Maud
    Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Julia Garner The Assistant
    Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
    Sophia Loren The Life Ahead
    Frances McDormand Nomadland
    Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
    Wunmi Mosaku His House
    Kate Winslet Ammonite
    Alfre Woodard Clemency
    Zendaya Malcolm & Marie

    Leading Actor

    Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
    Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami…
    Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Ralph Fiennes The Dig
    Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
    Tom Hanks News of the World
    Anthony Hopkins The Father
    Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses
    Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods
    Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
    Gary Oldman Mank
    Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
    LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah
    John David Washington Malcolm & Marie
    Steven Yeun Minari

    Supporting Actress

    Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
    Kosar Ali Rocks
    Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
    Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger
    Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy
    Olivia Colman The Father
    Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud
    Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
    Jodie Foster The Mauritanian
    Ashley Madekwe County Lines
    Amanda Seyfried Mank
    Saoirse Ronan Ammonite
    Yuh-Jung Youn Minari
    Helena Zengel News of the World

    Supporting Actor

    Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods
    Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman
    Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian
    Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
    Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
    Alan Kim Minari
    Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami…
    Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
    Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Paul Raci Sound of Metal
    David Strathairn Nomadland
    Stanley Tucci Supernova

    Outstanding British Film

    Ammonite
    Calm With Horses
    County Lines
    The Courier
    David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
    The Dig
    Emma.
    The Father
    Herself
    His House
    Limbo
    The Mauritanian
    Misbehaviour
    Mogul Mowgli
    Promising Young Woman
    Radioactive
    Rebecca
    Rocks
    Saint Maud
    Supernova

    Who are the biggest BAFTA winners in history?

    The late Peter Finch is the actor to have received the most awards with five to his name, shortly followed by Maggie Smith who has received four BAFTA wins. In terms of nominations, Meryl Streep takes the prize, with a whopping 12 to her name.

    BAFTA winners

    Getty Images

    BAFTA winners 2020

    Leading Actress

    Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
    Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
    Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
    Charlize Theron – Bombshell
    Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER

    Leading Actor

    Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
    Adam Driver – Marriage Story
    Taron Eggerton – Rocketman
    Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER
    Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

    Supporting Actress

    Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
    Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
    Florence Pugh – Little Women
    Margot Robbie – Bombshell
    Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

    Supporting Actor

    Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
    Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
    Al Pacino – The Irishman
    Joe Pesci – The Irishman
    Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – WINNER

    Best Film

    1917 – WINNER
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
    Parasite

    BAFTA Winners

    Getty Images

    Outstanding British Film

    1917 – WINNER
    Bait
    For Sama
    Rocketman
    Sorry We Missed You
    The Two Popes

    Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

    Bait – WINNER
    For Sama
    Maiden
    Only You
    Retablo

    Film Not in the English Language

    The Farewell
    For Sama
    Pain and Glory
    Parasite – WINNER
    Portrait of a Lady On Fire

    Documentary

    American Factory
    Apollo 11
    Diego Maradona
    For Sama – WINNER
    The Great Hack

    BAFTA winners

    Getty Images

    Animated Film

    Frozen 2
    Klaus – WINNER
    A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
    Toy Story 4

    Best Director

    1917 – WINNER
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
    Parasite

    Original Screenplay

    Booksmart
    Knives Out
    Marriage Story
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
    Parasite – WINNER

    Adapted Screenplay

    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
    Joker
    Little Women
    The Two Popes

    BAFTA winners

    Getty Images

    Original Score

    1917
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker – WINNER
    Little Women
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    Casting

    Joker – WINNER
    Marriage Story
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
    The Personal History of David Copperfield
    The Two Popes

    Cinematography

    1917 – WINNER
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Le Mans ’66
    The Lighthouse

    Editing

    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Le Mans ’66 – WINNER
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

    Production Design

    1917 – WINNER
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

    BAFTA winners

    Getty Images

    Costume Design

    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Judy
    Little Women – WINNER
    Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

    Make-up and Hair

    1917
    Bombshell – WINNER
    Joker
    Judy
    Rocketman

    Sound

    1917 – WINNER
    Joker
    Le Mans ’66
    Rocketman
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    Special Visual Effects

    1917 – WINNER
    Avengers: Endgame
    The Irishman
    The Lion King
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    BAFTA winners

    Getty Images

    British Short Animation

    Granddad Was a Romantic – WINNER
    In Her Boots
    The Magic Boat

    British Short Film

    Azaar
    Goldfish
    Kamali
    Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER
    The Trap

    EE Rising Star Award

    Awkwafina
    Kaitlyn Dever
    Kelvin Harrison Jr.
    Jack Lowden
    Michael Ward – WINNER

    Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

    Andy Serkis

    BAFTA Fellowship

    Kathleen Kennedy

    BAFTA winners

    Getty Images

    Who won the most BAFTAs 2020?

    The biggest BAFTA winners of 2020 were the 1917 team. Sam Mendes’ World War One film 1917 dominated last year’s ceremony, coming away with seven awards.

     

    As for the 2021 BAFTA winners and nominations, we’re waiting for the Academy to make their announcement.

    We will continue to update this story.

    Reading now

    Popular entertainment stories