Prince Philip was the most popular royal family member amongst palace staff

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the tragic news that Prince Philip passed away this morning, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement today.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have been among the first to share tributes to the much-loved royal.

Also mourning this tragic news will be the royal staff, with Prince Philip reportedly being the most-popular royal within the Palace walls.

Actor Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip on Netflix series The Crown, opened up about his research on the Duke of Edinburgh.

‘All the research I did found him to be brilliantly funny, very clever, very popular,’ Matt enthused of the late Prince Philip. ‘In the Royal house he’s the most popular of all of them. If you’ve talked to any of the staff, Philip’s the one they all love really.’

The actor continued: ‘He’s a bit more of a man of the people. The royal protocol hasn’t dogged him in quite the same way his whole life and there’s a sort of rebellion in him and a naughtiness and a cheekiness. I think he’s quite affable and open by all accounts with the staff.’

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.