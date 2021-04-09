Prince William and Kate Middleton have paid tribute to the late Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the tragic news that Prince Philip passed away this morning, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement today.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the first to pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, taking to Instagram to share the tragic news.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued in their post: ‘The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.

Other royal family members, including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, have shared the same tribute.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.