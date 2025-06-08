Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Have Different Perspectives on the Royal Family Rift

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - particularly since their step back from royal life and 2020 relocation to California.

Yes, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thriving Montecito life to the Duchess' 2025 career changes - her new TV show With Love, Meghan, luxe sell-out brand 'As Ever' and 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast to name a few, the A-list couple has been front and centre.

However, despite their undoubted success across the pond, it is their relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors that still makes the most headlines, with a major fallout reported between them and the rest of the royal family.

The feud in question reportedly stems back to their departure from royal life, with Prince Harry and Prince William reported to have stopped contact. But in recent years, the tensions have allegedly surrounded the Sussex family’s ongoing UK security battle.

While there have been reports of pushes for peace from both sides, the fallout appears to remain ongoing, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly kept at a distance.

"They’re aware of everything going on in England, but they’re being left out of the details - there’s clearly no trust," a source told People this week of the current situation. "It’s been difficult for him to even get proper updates about his dad."

And while the Sussex couple is said to be very supportive of each other, the source reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have different perspectives on the royal family rift and how to move forward.

Markle, according to the source, "is very business about it" and is "focused on the future", while Prince Harry is said to be more weighed down by the situation.

The insider added that the Duchess of Sussex hopes "her husband could feel less burdened by the past and more present in the life they’ve built together."

"There have been so many disagreements, differences,” Prince Harry explained to BBC’s Nada Tawfik of his relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors last month.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he added. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

We will continue to update this story.