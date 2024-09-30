Princess Kate has an “ace up her sleeve” for pushing peace between William and Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has reportedly been strained for years. And since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from royal life, relocating to California in 2020, it is the two brothers' relationship that is said to have suffered the most.

Four years on, the brothers are reported to have stopped speaking, but according to sources this year, major efforts for a reconciliation are being made from the royal family, with Princess Kate in particular pushing for peace.

The Princess of Wales has suffered a difficult 2024, diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year, and forced to take an extended break from duties to focus on her recovery. Now, having completed her chemotherapy treatment, Princess Kate is reportedly keen to mend the rift between the two brothers, so that everyone on both sides can move on.

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," a source recently told Star magazine, via the Mirror. “She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

According to sources, the 42-year-old mother of three is also keen to eliminate the stress from the fallout, reporting to New Idea Magazine that she believes it to be important in her recovery.

"Facing your own mortality changes people. Kate knows how precious life is and to not waste time on the past," the sources explained. "During her chemo treatment, Kate read theories on cancer being linked to repressed anger and stress. So she's making a big effort to let go of any grudges."

And according to the insiders, the Princess of Wales even has an "ace up her sleeve" for encouraging the Mountbatten-Windsors, namely Prince William, to reconcile with the Sussexes.

"The ace up her sleeve, as far as William is concerned, is that opening the door for Harry is a way of keeping him from doing something else damaging again," the sources explained.

"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch," a source explained to Closer earlier this year. "And going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring...There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s Kate."

We will continue to update this story.