Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is reported to have been strained for years. And since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's step back from royal life, and relocation to Montecito, California in 2020, the two brothers are said to have become estranged.

Five years on, it was thought that a royal reconciliation could be in the works, with Princess Kate in particular reported to be pushing for peace between the two brothers.

However, following Prince Harry's recent appeal loss over the security his family are entitled to in the UK, the Duke of Sussex has spoken out about the reality of his relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors.

"There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family,” Prince Harry explained to Nada Tawfik on BBC News. “This current situation that has now been ongoing for five years in regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that's left.

"I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he later continued. “Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

In the days since Prince Harry's bombshell interview with the BBC, insiders have opened up about the royal family's reaction behind Palace doors. And according to sources, via Us Weekly, it is not a topic that is to be brought up around Prince William.

"William doesn’t talk about Harry anymore," the source explained to Us Weekly of the brothers' current relationship. "Everyone knows it’s a subject that they shouldn’t bring up, so he hasn’t brought up the interview and won’t."

The source continued: "William is done with Harry. When he becomes King, everybody thinks the divide will become even wider."

We will continue to update this story.