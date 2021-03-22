New unseen footage from Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview could air in the UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah is still making headlines, weeks after it first aired. The couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in the summer, and said that they are ‘thriving’ since they stepped away from the royal family and left the UK last year.

During the 90 minute CBS special, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their lives behind closed doors and detailed the intense scrutiny they faced following their wedding in 2018. Meghan bravely spoke about her mental health struggles, and discussed the differences between press coverage of her and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. They also claimed that a family member, who remains nameless, made racist comments about their son, Archie Harrison, amid ‘concerns about how dark he would be’.

Harry also spoke about his relationship with the royals, telling the host that he felt ‘let down’ by his father, and a clip of Prince Charles ignoring questions about the interview has since gone viral.

Since the interview was broadcast, a number of A-listers have spoken out in support of the couple.

The Palace then released a statement, saying: ‘The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.’

Prince William has also responded, although reports claim that the Cambridges are ‘in total shock’.

But it may not be over just yet. According to The Sunday People, unseen footage from the interview may air on ITV at a later date.

A source said: ‘There is a lot of interest in showing the interview in full.

‘The original programme was the biggest show of the year so far in the UK and was bought by firms around the world. Showing more of it would be a guaranteed ratings winner.

‘Oprah’s production company know they’re sitting on a goldmine so it’s possible a deal could be done.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet commented.