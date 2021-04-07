Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their first Netflix TV show

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular news this month as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple has made even more headlines since the interview however, from Prince Harry’s new Silicon Valley job to the Duke and Duchess dropping their royal monogram.

This week, it was news around their Netflix deal that made headlines, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the first TV show that they would be producing for the streaming platform, a documentary series on the Invictus Games.

The documentary series, Heart of Invictus, will be in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, following competitors from around the globe on their journey to the Invictus Games The Hague, taking place in 2022.

The couple announced in a statement last year: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.’

They continued: ‘As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.’

Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, also expressed his excitement in a statement, announcing: ‘We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.’

We can’t wait to see what they produce!