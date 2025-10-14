William and Kate Are Moving House Much Sooner Than Expected

The Prince and Princess of Wales have lived in several homes across the UK, starting married life in Anglesey, Wales before moving to Norfolk and then on to London. After five years in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, the couple relocated to Windsor in 2022 where they now live with their three young children.

Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly moved to Adelaide Cottage, which is located on the Windsor Castle estate, to ensure that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had privacy and freedom. However, after three years, William and Kate are moving once again - and this time, it's to their 'forever home'.

According to new reports, the Wales' are relocating to Forest Lodge - and very soon. The impending royal move has already sparked 'privacy concerns' as the Palace installed metal fences and screens to ensure the family were protected, as per Daily Mail. But the move is 'just weeks away', according to an insider. A source told the Mirror: "It is hoped they will be in the new home in time for Bonfire Night. That will make a fun start for the children."

A second insider added: "The builders have been working flat out, week-in, week-out, so that the family could move in as soon as possible. Christmas was always the deadline but it's great that it's going to happen much earlier."

William and Kate are keen for a 'fresh start' following a difficult few years. They had been living at Adelaide Cottage for just a month when the late Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and in 2024 both Princess Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer - something that William candidly spoke about in a new interview. An additional source told the Daily Mail: "Adelaide Cottage really does have some difficult memories associated with it, sadly. They have experienced some of their most challenging times there... The family are really happy about this [move] and excited for a fresh start."