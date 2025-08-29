Prince Harry Is Set To Return to the UK, and Soon

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines since their 2020 relocation to California, and step away from royal life. And from Prince Harry's Invictus success, to Meghan Markle's career change, the royal couple has been front and centre.

This week, it was the Duke of Sussex who got the world talking, as it was confirmed that the 40-year-old royal would be returning to the UK, and soon.

Prince Harry will be attending the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, with the Duke of Sussex being a long-standing patron of the children's charity.

"I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit," Prince Harry announced in a statement.

"For 20 years, these awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers - family and professionals - who support them every step of the way.

"Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community."

While Prince Harry's attendance is not surprising, having frequently attended the WellChild Awards in the past, his upcoming visit to the UK is meaningfully timed, marking the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

It is therefore believed that the Duke of Sussex could meet with the rest of the royal family during his time in the UK - a milestone moment given the alleged tensions between them in recent years.

This comes amid reports that Prince Harry and King Charles are looking to heal their rift, with a source telling RadarOnline that the pair is set to take part in a "secret peace summit".

"It’s early stages," the source explained. "But both sides are looking at this meeting between reps as a start, a breaking of the ice."

"Right now, the feeling is both Charles and Harry want to move forward to a point where they can at least sit down face-to-face," the source continued.

"There have been so many disagreements, differences,” Prince Harry explained to BBC’s Nada Tawfik of his relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors earlier this year.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he added. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

We will continue to update this story.