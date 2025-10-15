Reiss's New Collection With The Royal Ballet Couldn't be More Perfect for Party Season

Whether or not you like attending the ballet, your wardrobe has most likely been influenced by the sport at one point or another. In fact, if you've ever worn a scoop-neck bodysuit with your favourite jeans — or traipsed around town in sweatpants with soft leather pumps finished by a bow — you're practically a pirouette away from off-duty dancer territory.

Reiss is also leaning into the mood with a well-timed collaboration with The Royal Ballet, the institution which this season is staging Like Water for Chocolate, La Fille mal gardée and, naturally ahead of Christmas, The Nutcracker. Somehow two of the company's dancers, Marianna Tsembenhoi and Francisco Serrano, also found a slot in their schedule to shoot the campaign with Reiss, showcasing a collection that's inspired by the world of dance from street to studio.

(Image credit: Reiss)

The language of ballet is visible throughout — and best seen when the clothes are moving. This bodes well for party season, when you might want to let your hair down by dancing in, say, a pair of trousers that comes with a fringed belt that stretches from waist to ankle. Similarly, there are fluid chiffon trousers that would billow just beautifully — or a batwing-sleeved mini in the same red as the plush velvet seating of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, home of The Royal Ballet.

As well as occasionwear that demands to be seen, Reiss has also prioritised the sort of loungewear that will be kind on your body as you unwind, from balloon-legged track pants that will look chic with fold-down leather slippers to double-layered tanks.

With party season approaching faster than you can say "first position", you might want to scroll through our edit below.

Reiss's Collection With The Royal Ballet