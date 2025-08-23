Meghan Markle Has Paid Tribute to Prince Harry in a Sweet Video Post
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - particularly since their step back from royal life and 2020 relocation to California.
And in the years since, they have paved a new path for themselves, from Prince Harry's ongoing Invictus work, to Markle's new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan and luxury brand, As Ever.
It was the couple's personal life that made headlines this weekend, as Markle revealed one of Prince Harry's secret talents - surfing. And in a rare move, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet video of his impressive skills to Instagram.
"We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message," she captioned the video tribute to her husband, alongside a fox emoji. And accompanying the impressive video of the royal was the song 'Whatta Man' by Salt-N-Pepa.
Prince harry reportedly started surfing back in 2020, with a source telling Page Six in October of that year that Markle had "bought him surfing lessons" for his 36th birthday.
And footage of the royal's skills has previously been posted by pro surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer, who uploaded a video of the two of them surfing at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch last year.
"In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry, but at Surf Ranch, it’s my Brother," Raimana captioned the 2024 video of the pair. "It was an honor to have you surf with me.”
And fans and followers certainly seemed to agree, with comments in their hundreds about Prince Harry's impressive abilities.
"Wow never knew he could surf, looking great Harry!", read one comment. "He's so real!", posted another follower. "Glad to see him enjoying his life to the fullest."
Well, this is lovely.
