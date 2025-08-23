Meghan Markle Has Paid Tribute to Prince Harry in a Sweet Video Post

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - particularly since their step back from royal life and 2020 relocation to California.

And in the years since, they have paved a new path for themselves, from Prince Harry's ongoing Invictus work, to Markle's new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan and luxury brand, As Ever.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

It was the couple's personal life that made headlines this weekend, as Markle revealed one of Prince Harry's secret talents - surfing. And in a rare move, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet video of his impressive skills to Instagram.

"We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message," she captioned the video tribute to her husband, alongside a fox emoji. And accompanying the impressive video of the royal was the song 'Whatta Man' by Salt-N-Pepa.

A post shared by Raimana Van Bastolaer (@raimanaworld) A photo posted by on

Prince harry reportedly started surfing back in 2020, with a source telling Page Six in October of that year that Markle had "bought him surfing lessons" for his 36th birthday.

And footage of the royal's skills has previously been posted by pro surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer, who uploaded a video of the two of them surfing at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch last year.

Bantam Spare: by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex £11 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind.

"In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry, but at Surf Ranch, it’s my Brother," Raimana captioned the 2024 video of the pair. "It was an honor to have you surf with me.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And fans and followers certainly seemed to agree, with comments in their hundreds about Prince Harry's impressive abilities.

"Wow never knew he could surf, looking great Harry!", read one comment. "He's so real!", posted another follower. "Glad to see him enjoying his life to the fullest."

Well, this is lovely.