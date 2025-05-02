Meghan Markle has opened up about her "secret emails", and her words are going viral

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season, officially returning to the spotlight in 2025.

Yes, from her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, to her luxe sell-out lifestyle brand, As Ever, the 43-year-old mother of two has been front and centre. And with her second podcast, 'Confessions of a Female Founder', dropping new episodes each week, that shows no signs of slowing down.

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

It is her words about motherhood that have been making the most headlines however, with Markle opening up about her home life with husband Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

"I love being a mum so much. It's my favourite thing," Markle explained recently, calling it her "favourite title".

And this week, the Duchess even opened up about a sweet tradition that she is doing for both of her children - sending "secret" emails each evening for them to open when they are older.

"One of our mom friends, she had said to me last year that she just created, sort of, secret email addresses for her kids that she'll give to them at some point in their life," Markle recalled during her recent appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, via People. "She would just send to them random pictures - the pictures that you aren't going to put in a frame.

"I thought it was such a great time capsule to create for them because I used to have scrapbooks and photo albums, but we're past that generation now," Markle continued. "And so I'd created for the kids these email addresses."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Before I go to bed almost every night, I email them," she explained, " because it doesn't have to be a heavy lift," with Markle revealing that she plans to give them access when they are 16.

"It's not about the grandeur of a gesture," she added. "It's about, 'I see you. I'm nurturing you and I see you so deeply. And I love being able to see your growth.' And I'm just so proud of them."

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

"It is the thing where you're like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just need a break, I just need a minute, I just need a minute,' Markle has explained of motherhood in a previous podcast episode. "And the second that you step into the room, you go... Let me scroll through pictures of them endlessly on my phone."

She continued: "My husband is like, ‘My love, can you just give yourself a minute? Why don't you go work out? Why don't you go take a bath?’ I'm like, 'I know, but I just want to cuddle.' It's the parenting paradigm where it is so full on and I wouldn’t trade it for anything."

We will continue to update this story.

The first four episodes of 'Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan' are available now on Lemonada Media.