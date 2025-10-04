Meghan Markle Has Launched a Brand New Luxury Product to As Ever

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this summer, with her luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, going from strength to strength.

And from her trademark flower sprinkles, herbal teas, and crepe mixes, to her more seasonal line including apricot spread and limited edition orange blossom honey, her products are known to sell out in minutes.

It is Markle's alcoholic offerings that have undoubtedly proven to be the most popular, with the Duchess launching her own line of Napa Valley blush rosé wine.

The 44-year-old launched her debut collection in July, "just in time for summer entertaining", with the "bespoke blend" promising "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish."

And following its major success, with the line selling out almost immediately, As Ever has now officially expanded into Sauvignon Blanc.

Markle announced the news herself, while confirming the return of As Ever's sell-out apricot spread and orange marmalade.

"The girls are back in town," she posted to her Instagram Stories, alongside photographs of the jams and wine offerings. "And they brought a friend."

"Our first Sauvignon Blanc is bright and balanced, with citrus aromatics, a smooth finish, and refreshing versatility," reads As Ever's description, with three bottles costing $90. "Crafted for everyday dinners and celebratory gatherings alike, this thoughtfully made wine is perfect for sharing, gifting, and savoring in every season."

"As ever wine is more than a brand - it’s a love language," the As Ever website continues. "An extension of our curated collection of products, As ever wine opens a world of beauty and effortless elegance, one sip at a time.

"Each bottle [captures] the elegance of beloved wine regions with bright fruit, layered notes, and a graceful finish. Meant to be shared and savored with the ones you love."

