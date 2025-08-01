Meghan Markle’s Major As Ever Announcement Is Going Viral

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this summer, with her new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, releasing multiple seasonal product launches.

And among As Ever's trademark flower sprinkles, herbal teas and crepe mix, was Markle's most talked-about product - her own line of Napa Valley rosé wine.

The "bespoke blend" was released last month - selling out in hours, with fans eagerly awaiting the next product release. And in an exciting move, Markle gave a major update this week, confirming that there wasn't long to wait.

"Oh, how we love seeing the world through rose colored glasses," the Duchess of Sussex posted to Instagram. "Rosé colored glasses? Perhaps even better. Our new vintage of As ever’s beloved rosé is available next week."

"We hope you've been having a beautiful summer – enjoying the adventure of travel or the calm of home, finding beauty in the little things, and perhaps trying something new," read the latest instalment of As Ever's newsletter, released to subscribers this week.

"On that note, many of you were able to try our debut 2023 Napa Valley Rosé, and we were over the moon to hear your feedback: '10 out of 10,' 'perfect,' 'elevated flavor,' 'stunning and delicious.' We also won blind taste tests as 'the best rosé' and were coined 'The IT drink for summer.' Wow, we thought. And thank you, we say."

"This affirmed all of the love, time and effort our team, and our founder, poured into curating this blend to evoke the sun drenched spirit of Napa Valley, and the breathtaking tenor of the California Coast," the post continued. "Thank you for filling our cup. Now it's time for us to fill your glass! We are pleased to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.

"It marries the same harmony of notes from our first blend and creates an elegant medley of delicate yet memorable flavor. You'll want to clink glasses with friends as the sun sets, toasting to a summer of joy. Barefoot or in sandals, dressed up or dressed down, this rosé may become your favorite accessory for alfresco lunches and dinners at dusk. Cheers, The As ever Team."

