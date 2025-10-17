Why Prince William and Princess Kate Have Been Accused of ‘Hypocrisy’
The Wales family's upcoming house move continues to make headlines, with Kensington Palace confirming that the royals would be permanently relocating in November.
Prince William and Princess Kate will be leaving Adelaide Cottage and officially moving their family into Forest Lodge, a Grade-II listed property in Windsor Great Park.
The 328 year-old property would reportedly be worth £16 million on the open market, featuring eight bedrooms, a paddock and a tennis court. And according to sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales hope to settle for the long-term, viewing the Georgian-style mansion as their "forever home".
With this in mind, the royal couple has had to implement some new security measures. And with vast fencing, cameras and a 150 acre "no-go zone" reportedly put in place, with trespassers subject to arrest, the restrictions are said to have upset their new neighbours.
And with locals previously able to walk around the area freely, several residents have accused the royal couple of hypocrisy.
"[The Royal family] encourage us to go out in the fresh air, and then they’re restricting us," one anonymous local recently told The Telegraph. "It’s hypocritical. I’m totally in favour of protecting the Royal family against idiots who might try to shoot at them or take photographs. But the house is very far away, they’ve put a huge fence around it and there are lots of cameras in the fields. We’re not impressed, I’m afraid."
"It’s not so much the security measure itself that people are questioning, but the lack of clarity and transparency about why specific paths were chosen and whether any alternatives will be provided," another neighbour added. "It feels like a public right of way has quietly become off-limits without explanation."
