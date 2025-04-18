Meghan Markle's candid words about motherhood are going viral
Meghan Markle has opened up about the "parenting paradigm", and her candid words are going viral...
The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season, officially returning to the spotlight in a very big way in 2025.
Over the past two months, the 43-year-old mother of two has launched her viral Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, her luxe sell-out lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her second podcast, 'Confessions of a Female Founder'. And with new seasons and product launches on the way, this shows no signs of slowing down.
It was Markle's new podcast that made headlines this week, with her second episode, released on Tuesday, featuring a sit-down with Girls Who Code and Moms First founder Reshma Saujani.
The two female founders talked STEM, asking for business advice and female leadership. But it was their words about motherhood that got the world talking the most, with Markle opening up about the "parenting paradigm".
Referring to 'mum' as her "favourite title", Markle stated: "I love being a mum so much. It's my favourite thing.
"It is the thing where you're like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just need a break, I just need a minute, I just need a minute.’ And the second that you step into the room, you go... Let me scroll through pictures of them endlessly on my phone."
She continued: "My husband is like, ‘My love, can you just give yourself a minute? Why don't you go work out? Why don't you go take a bath?’ I'm like, 'I know, but I just want to cuddle.' It's the parenting paradigm where it is so full on and I wouldn’t trade it for anything."
The first two episodes of 'Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan' are available now on Lemonada Media.
