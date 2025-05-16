William Has Made a Tough Decision About Harry’s Involvement in His Coronation, According to Insiders
Prince William is reportedly looking ahead to his future coronation and is already deciding on Prince Harry's involvement, according to a new report. The Prince of Wales is first in line to the British throne, and King Charles is marking a royal first today by bestowing a new title on his elder son.Although the role of monarch is one that William 'does not want, at least for now' according to historian Ed Owens, he has taken on more royal responsibilities over the last twelve months following King Charles' cancer diagnosis.
And as part of his preparations to one day ascend the throne, William is said to be thinking forward - which includes making a tough decision about his estranged brother's place at important royal events. In a new report from Page Six, a source claimed that while Charles extended an olive branch to Harry and invited him to his coronation in 2023, William has no plans to do the same following Harry's recent interview with the BBC. The insider said there's 'no coming back' for the Duke of Sussex, telling the publication: "I think it’s done … I don’t think there’s [any] coming back from that. Before the interview, we thought, 'Come on William, extend a hand to your brother.' But now it seems that Harry hasn’t learned s–t."
Harry has not commented on the report.
Earlier this month, Harry spoke to the BBC after losing an appeal over his security detail while he's in the UK. In the interview, he stated he 'can't see a world' where he would bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two young children back to his home country. He also claimed that King Charles 'won't speak [to him] because of this security stuff', adding that 'there have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family' and admitting this was exacerbated by the contents of his memoir, Spare.
However, Harry also expressed his desire to make amends with his family, stating: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."
Royal author Hugo Vickers also told Page Six that while William should invite Harry to his coronation 'theoretically', it is, ultimately, his choice whether or not to involve his brother. He said: "Quite frankly he can do what he likes. It is not set in stone. The Duke of Windsor was not invited to [his niece Queen Elizabeth’s] coronation in 1953. There was a lot of discussion about it."
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
