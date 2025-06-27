Why Meghan Markle Is ‘Terrified’ About Returning to the UK, According to Sources

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made non-stop headlines in 2025. And from Meghan Markle's upcoming 'As Ever' wine launch to Prince Harry's pioneering Invictus work, the A-list couple has been thriving in Montecito.

It is their relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors that continues to make the most headlines however. And with reports of olive branches and England officially hosting the 2027 Invictus Games, there was hope that the Duke and Duchess could be travelling to the UK more regularly.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

This is something that royal experts weighed in on this week. And while Prince Harry may increase his visits to the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle is reportedly unlikely to return following the security threats made against her.

"Meghan understandably feels scared about coming to the UK with the children," royal commentator Duncan Larcombe explained recently to The Express. "The threats are real and genuine.

"The threat is from lunatics, radical protesters that might want to make a name for themselves by jumping in front of them," Larcombe continued. "Then, of course, you have the worst type, the terrorist threat. And there's no doubt Harry – and his family, as a result – is a huge target."

"In some ways she's feeling stronger and she wants to share that," a source reportedly added, via The Mirror. "But she's still terrified of putting her kids at risk by coming back to the UK – any parent would panic if they were in Meghan's shoes."

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) A photo posted by on

Prince Harry has opened up about the situation in the past, speaking out about his safety concerns for his family in 2024 documentary, Tabloids on Trial.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's still dangerous,” he explained. “And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. Whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is - and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."

"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point," he added in a conversation with the BBC, following his security battle loss in May. "They're going to miss everything.

“I love my country,” he continued. “I always have done despite what some people in that country have done. I miss the UK, of course I do. [And] I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."

We will continue to update this story.