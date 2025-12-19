Why Fans Believe Lucas Bravo Might Have Officially Left Emily in Paris

Disclaimer - this article contains major spoilers from Emily in Paris season five.

Emily in Paris season five is officially here, with all ten episodes from the highly-anticipated new instalment landing on Netflix this week.

And with Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo returning to the helm, alongside some surprise new cast members, S5 is officially going viral.

Emily in Paris | Season 5 Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It is Emily [Collins] and Gabriel [Bravo] that have been getting the world talking the most, with the on-off couple officially parting ways in the season finale. And their emotional goodbye - a shock to viewers, is being taken by some as final.

"I'm excited for the future, wherever it brings me," Gabriel told Emily in the season finale. "And I think you should be too."

And while he later invites Emily to join him after discovering that she and Marcello have broken up, some fans are concerned that his move away from the French capital could become permanent, and signal his exit from the show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This comes after previous comments by Bravo that he had fallen out of love with his character, with uncertainty around his return to the show for season four.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him," Bravo explained in an interview with IndieWire, while discussing his frustrations with Gabriel's character progression. "But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimising and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.

“There is only so much I can do in the limits of a script," he later continued. "I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply.

"It makes me question if I want to be part of Season five," he added before filming. "I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self, because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore."

Emily in Paris season five is available to watch now on Netflix.