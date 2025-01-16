Meghan Markle fans spot a surprising new detail in her engagement ring

We know that Meghan Markle has had her engagement ring altered before, but fans think she may have given it another new look. In the trailer for the Duchess of Sussex' new Netflix show, titled With Love, Meghan, highly observant royal watchers noticed that the ring she was wearing on her wedding finger had a much squarer centre stone than the original ring she was given by Prince Harry in 2017 did.

"Is that the fourth evolution of the ring?" one X user asked, a question which received a number of answers from fellow royal fans.

"I don’t think centre stone is the same," speculated one person. "The original was more cushion shaped, and what she wears now is [closer] to emerald cut."

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

At the time, Meghan's ring had a rounder centre stone flanked by two smaller diamonds, set in a plain yellow gold band. Later, the band was changed to a thin pavé band — that is a band adorned with tiny diamonds all around. This change was reportedly made by Prince Harry himself, who enlisted A-list jeweller Lorraine Schwartz for the job.

In Omid Scobie's 2022 book Finding Freedom, he revealed that the Duke had had the ring changed, and Lorraine told Omid: "He's the loveliest person ever. So romantic, so thoughtful." The passage adds: "So much so that Harry also thought to have Lorraine resize and reset Meghan's engagement ring with a new diamond band."

Whether or not fans are accurate when it comes to their speculation that the ring has changed again, one jeweller has estimated that the Duchess was wearing a whopping £337,226's worth of jewels in her Netflix trailer.

"Unsurprisingly, the most valuable piece she flaunts is her breathtaking £120k three-stone engagement ring, which features diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal jewellery collection," Maxwell Stone of retailer Steven Stone tells Marie Claire UK. "Following closely is her £80k eternity ring — a deeply sentimental piece that subtly incorporates the birthstones of Meghan, Archie, and Harry on its underside, symbolising their close-knit family bond."

Maxwell adds: "In the trailer, one of the standout budget-friendly pieces she wears is a pair of gold-plated knot earrings from Anine Bing." The piece is worth around £265, says the expert.

So, in total that's well over £300k — whew!