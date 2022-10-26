Meghan Markle isn't totally against restarting her acting career
Meghan Markle has hinted she could be returning to the small screen once again and isn't totally against resurrecting her acting career.
The 41-year-old royal - who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with husband Prince Harry - is known for playing the role of paralegal Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons.
However, she quit the entertainment business in 2017, shortly before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 and became a full time working member of the royal family.
Just two years later, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from the royal family, leaving behind their duties in favour of setting up life in America.
Now, the mother-of-two - who has also starred in Deal or No Deal, 90210 and Fringe - has revealed she’d “never say never” to reprising her acting career.
In an interview with Variety magazine, Meghan - who recently launched her new Spotify podcast Archetypes - said: “I didn’t think I’d ever be in the entertainment industry again. But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things.”
When asked if she would return to acting, Meghan initially shut down the career door, but then U-turned.
She said: “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”
Meghan didn’t exactly shoot down the possibility of having someone play her in a movie or series of her life.
Although, if such a project was in the works she hopes the character can depict every side of her character.
She said: “I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions.”
Meghan also has no qualms about her two children following in her footsteps in the future, and insisted she would encourage them on every goal they have.
She said: “When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy. They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations.
“But I want them to be able to carve out their own path.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a busy schedule, as Meghan is set to attend a charity dinner with Women’s Fund next month, plus the couple are set to launch a docu-series with Netflix.
Harry has been working on a tell-all memoir, as well as another Netflix production centred on the Invictus Games.
Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!. When she’s not scouring brands for Kate Middleton’s exact outfit – right down to her nail polish and earrings – or has her nose to the ground for celeb break ups, make ups, babies, and beauty hacks, you will find her eating her way through London’s restaurants in search of pizza and picante’s, debating whether or not she really needs yet another pair of black heeled boots, adding to her travel bucket list, and endlessly trawling through pug accounts on Instagram.
