Meghan Markle is reportedly keen to get involved with the Suits podcast

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world, and from their 2024 tour of Columbia, to their movements towards peace with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors, they never fail to make headlines.

It is Meghan Markle who gets the world talking the most, particularly when it comes to her work, with the Duchess launching her Californian lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, later this year. And with reports that her own line of rosé wine will be the first product released to the public, it’s getting the internet excited.

However, it was her former Suits days that really got the world talking this week, as it looked like the 43-year-old might be reuniting with her former cast mates, and soon.

Markle starred in the popular legal drama for seven seasons, as paralegal and later attorney, Rachel Zane. And while she left the show to join the royal family back in 2018, it is reported that she is still on good terms with the cast and crew.

This is something her former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams opened up about recently, as he and fellow co-star Sarah Rafferty launched a Suits rewatch podcast.

"We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons,” Adams explained of his contact with Markle, via People. “[But] upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way."

He continued: “[It’s] lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."

It is not known if, and in what capacity the Duchess of Sussex could be helping Adams and Rafferty with their podcast, but we are officially excited.

We will continue to update this story.