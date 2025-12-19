Taylor Swift Has Made a Change to Her Documentary Series in an ‘Early Christmas Gift’ to Fans

Taylor Swift continues to make headlines, with the 36-year-old's highly-anticipated documentary series, The End of an Era, releasing new episodes each week.

The six-part release documents Swift's creation, preparation and performance of her record-breaking worldwide Eras tour, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the cultural phenomenon.

And with the first four episodes available to watch on Disney+, everything from Swift’s empowering pre-show speech to her sweet backstage phone call with fiancé Travis Kelce have been getting the world talking.

It was the documentary series' episode release dates that made headlines this week however, as Swift and Disney+ announced a major change to their scheduling.

And while the final two episodes were originally scheduled to air on Boxing Day, Swift announced this week that episodes five and six would now be released three days early as "an early gift" ahead of Christmas.

"As an early gift to fans around the world, the final two episodes will premiere early on December 23 at 12am PT, only on Disney+," Taylor Nation posted to social media.

"I want to say thank you so much for watching The End of an Era and The Final Show", Swift added in a video message to fans. "The final two episodes are going to be out on Dec. 23," Swift confirmed. "Thank you for everything, happy holidays you guys."

The End of an Era episode release schedule

Episode 1: 'Welcome to the Eras Tour' - Friday 12 December

Episode 2: 'Magic in the Eras' - Friday 12 December

Episode 3: 'Kismet' - Friday 19 December

Episode 4: 'Thank You For The Lovely Bouquet' - Friday 19 December

Episode 5: to be announced - Tuesday 23 December

Episode 6: to be announced - Tuesday 23 December

"Making friends and bringing joy to each other, that is I think the lasting legacy of this tour, is the fact that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love," Swift has previously said of her record-breaking tour in an emotional speech to fans during her final performance.

"I couldn’t be more proud of you, honestly that is all you. That is what people think about when they think about this tour, is how they felt out in the crowd with you. I just want to say that, you’re why this is so special. And you supporting me for as long as you have is why I get to take these lovely walks down memory lane every single night because you cared about every era of my entire life that I've been making music, so thank you."

The End of an Era documentary series is available to watch now on Disney+, with new episodes released each week.