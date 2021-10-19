Kate Middleton’s role as ‘future Queen’ was made clear at Prince Philip’s funeral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

From surprise Zoom calls with essential workers to updates on her homeschooling the Cambridge children, the past few years have been all about Kate Middleton, with her role in the royal family seemingly elevated over these troubling times.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and was brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl weighed in on Kate’s role elevation recently on True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen.

‘We are seeing a Queen-in-waiting. We are seeing the Duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before,’ Katie explained.

Royal author Emily Andrews opened up about it this week, recalling that Prince Philip’s funeral was the moment that Kate’s role became clear.

‘Here was a woman at the top of her game, perfectly turned out,’ Emily explained in Channel 5’s documentary, Kate: Our Queen in Waiting. ‘But also, quite rightly, taking her place as one of the most senior members of the Royal Family.

She continued: ‘I think it was one of those photographs where you really saw Queen Catherine in waiting, frankly.’

Well, that’s that.