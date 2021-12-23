A stunning photograph of Kate Middleton decorating the tree is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years we’ve only seen more of the Duchess of Cambridge.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

‘They realise the power of Kate and the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future,’ explained Royal expert Katie Nicholl on True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen earlier this year.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the Duchess of Cambridge was chosen to host Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey this year.

The event will air on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm, with the Duchess at its helm. And to break the news, Kate released some festive photographs of her tree decoration prep.

Videos you may like:

‘I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me,’ the Duchess posted to Instagram. ‘We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities. We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too.’

Tune in to ITV at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve to watch Together At Christmas.