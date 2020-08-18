Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted on a sweet day out with the Cambridge children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, with their three children just before lockdown was enforced in the UK earlier this year.

The couple, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were busy throughout the outbreak supporting the most vulnerable in a number of ways – delivering food parcels to those in the local area, writing letters to their various charities, and William and Kate even hosted a game of virtual bingo for pensioners.

The family of five have also been keeping themselves entertained during the lockdown, with Kate revealing that the little ones have been making spider sandwiches as well as completing all their homework.

Once restrictions were eased, the Cambridges decided to head off on a short summer holiday. They set off to the Isles of Scilly, somewhere that the Duke visited as a child with his brother, Prince Harry, and his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

One onlooker who spotted the family said: ‘William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather. I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello.’

Now, William, Kate and the children are back in Norfolk where they have reportedly been seen on a very sweet outing together.

According to one Twitter account, Kate’s Royal Closet, they spent the day at Mable’s Paint Pot in Kings Lynn.

The tweet reads: ‘The Cambridge’s were spotted at Mable’s Paint Pot, a pottery painting shop in Burnham Market, Norfolk.

‘Kate and the children must have painted some adorable pieces!’

The shop website describes itself as a ‘ceramic craft and pot painting centre where people of all ages can get creative with ceramics in a truly enchanting and inspiring setting,’ adding: ‘We provide all the materials you’ll need and we are always on hand to offer friendly advice and encouragement.

‘Just choose a pot, let your imagination run wild and get creative.’

How lovely!