Kate Middleton insists on a very special Cambridge family tradition

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting Zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make headline news.

And Christmas is no exception, with everything from Princess Charlotte’s Christmas list to the Cambridge children’s Sandringham visit, being a conversation topic this winter.

This week, it was a resurfaced BBC One programme that made the Cambridge family headlines, as A Berry Royal Christmas went viral once more.

In the one-off 2019 programme, Kate Middleton and Prince William bake with national treasure Mary Berry, and one particular clip of Kate and Mary talking about birthday cake baking made the most news.

‘I love making the cake,’ Kate explained to Mary Berry in the programme. ‘It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.’

The Duchess of Cambridge then went on to tell the legendary baker that one of Prince Louis’ first words was actually Mary Berry’s name.

‘One of Louis’ first words was “Mary” because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,’ Kate explained. ‘And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say “That’s Mary Berry”’.

She continued: ‘He would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.’

A Berry Royal Christmas is still available to watch.