Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to make their debut on the annual Christmas walk

This is very exciting.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that make the most news.

Yes, from Prince George’s sweet nickname and Princess Charlotte’s Christmas wish list to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals are no stranger to the headlines.

This week, the Cambridge family became a conversation topic as it emerged that Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be making their Christmas Day debut, joining Kate and William and the rest of the royal family on the annual walk on December 25 to St Mary Magdalene Church.

The walk is a royal tradition, with fans flocking in their hundreds to wave at the Mountbatten-Windsors as they make their way to church for the Christmas service.

‘It will be so sweet,’ a royal source told The Sun. ’George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they’re both on good form on the day. It’s the picture all royal fans want to see.’

The source continued: ‘The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn’t want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now.’

We’re keeping everything crossed for this.