Princess Charlotte has asked for a pony for Christmas and we’re here for it

Oh to be a Princess.

The Cambridge children never fail to make news, from Prince George’s bizarre nickname to Kate Middleton’s recent revelation that Prince Louis wants to come everywhere with her.

It was Queen of sass, Princess Charlotte, who made news this week, but not for sticking her tongue out or throwing the paparazzi hilarious put-downs. Instead, the miniature royal became a conversation topic as her Christmas wish list was made public – and we bow down.

Number one on the list – a pony.

Yes, Princess Charlotte has asked for a pony for Christmas, with a source reportedly telling Closer Weekly that she has ‘asked for a pony, but might have to wait until next year because William thinks she’s too young.’

The four-year-old will likely be successful soon though, with the Princess said to share a love of horses with her great-grandmother, the Queen.

Equestrian Natasha Baker recalled the Duchess of Cambridge explaining how Charlotte had already started to ride just last year, and we’re sure she’s a natural.

‘I asked her how the children were, and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear,’ Natasha explained. ‘And I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years’ time.’

Going on to describe Kate’s reaction, Natasha recalled: ‘She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn’t echo it, she’ll do her best to champion and encourage it.’

We hope Charlotte will be getting that pony!