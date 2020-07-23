Here’s how you can become Prince William and Kate Middleton’s neighbours

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news, with the whole family currently following coronavirus guidelines in their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

Their property got the world talking this week, as two cottages next door were made available to rent.

Yes, this is not a drill. Any one of us could become the Cambridge family’s new neighbours.

The two country homes are reportedly just 4 metres away from Anmer Hall, with both cottages opposite the Cambridges’ gated drive.

One of the available properties is a two-bedroom semi-detached home, rentable for £735 a month, and the other is a three-bedroom home, available for £875 a month.

If you are interested in either property, you just need to fill in a form on the Sandringham Estate’s website.

It is important to note however, that when renting previous properties in the area, the tenants have not been selected on a first come first serve basis, with the estate wanting to find the right fit.

Happy bidding.